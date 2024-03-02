State Emergency Service on impact of "Shahed" in high-rise building in Odesa: 18 apartments were destroyed. PHOTOS

Elimination of the aftermath of an enemy attack on a residential building in Odesa continues.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to preliminary data, 18 apartments of the nine-story residential building were destroyed as a result of the Russian night strike. Emergency rescue operations are underway on a continuous basis, involving 92 people and 21 vehicles from the State Emergency Service, as well as dog handlers from a volunteer organization.

Rescuers freed the bodies of 2 dead people from the rubble. In total, 8 people were injured, including 1 child, and 4 residents were rescued. Firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 50 square meters.

The explosion also damaged a nearby boiler house, leaving 11 apartment buildings without heat supply. A place for temporary resettlement of residents has been identified.



























Additionally, heating and psychological assistance centers have been set up in Odesa. More than 100 people received help from psychologists of the State Emergency Service. Volunteer organizations with the involvement of the Red Cross have organized food.

What is currently known about the attack by the Shaheds on the night of 2 March

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.