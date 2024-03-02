For first time, German fighter jets intercepted Russian planes near territorial waters of Latvia. PHOTOS

On Friday, 1 March, German fighter jets took off from the Lielvarde military base to intercept Russian aircraft near Latvian territorial waters.

This was reported by the Latvian Air Force and Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that German Eurofighter jets took off from the Lielvarde military base.

" NATO air policing is fully operational and Allies can respond immediately. Today, for the first time, German Eurofighter jets flew from an airbase to intercept two Russian military aircraft near Latvian territorial waters," Spruds said.

Read also on Censor.NET: NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian planes over Baltic Sea. VIDEO + PHOTOS







