DPRK suspended supply of weapons to Russian Federation by sea - mass media. PHOTOS

Arms shipments by sea from North Korea to Russia have now stopped, which may be due to delays in production and logistics. However, arms shipments may continue by rail or aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by the South Korean publication NK Pro.

Russian ships involved in the transport stopped appearing at the North Korean port of Rason, where the weapons were loaded onto ships, and at the destination port in Russia's Far East called Danube.

According to the newspaper, four ships - Lady R, Angara, Maia-1 and Maria - transported ammunition to Russia. The ships made at least 32 trips to the DPRK.

The last time the Maia-1 called at the North Korean port of Rason was on 12 February, and the Lady R on 4 February. During this time, the DPRK also did not deliver containers to the export berth.





The publication comes to this conclusion with reference to satellite images from the American company Planet Labs.

All of these ships are subject to sanctions by the US Treasury Department for their alleged involvement in the transportation of military equipment and ammunition from the DPRK to Russia.

The crews of these vessels usually do not communicate to avoid detection - they turn off automatic identification systems that transmit their location.

At the same time, high-resolution satellite imagery shows that one of the last vessels to enter Rason, the Maia-1, was in the waters east of Vladivostok from 16 to 21 February.







South Korean journalists believe that the operation could have been suspended due to a production shutdown in North Korea or other logistical problems.

However, the journalists added, the ammunition could be delivered by air or by land across the Russian-North Korean border.