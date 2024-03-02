Russia continues to fight civilians. We need more air defense from our partners - Zelenskyy about night attack of "Shahed" on Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia continues to fight civilians.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Night attack of the 'Shahedis': Kharkiv, Odesa, cities of Sumy region. One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. 18 apartments were destroyed. So far, two people have been killed and eight others injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Zelensky reminded.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing. All services are in place. People are being provided with all the necessary assistance. I am grateful to everyone involved!

"We need more air defense from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add protection to our people from Russian terror. More air defense systems, more missiles for air defense is what saves lives," the Head of State added.

Also read: SES on the hit of a "Shahed" into a high-rise building in Odesa: 18 apartments destroyed. Photo report













What is currently known about the attack by Shahed on the night of 2 March

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.