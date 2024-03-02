Ministry of Defence has started testing "floating bulletproof vests" for needs of Ukrainian Navy. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has begun testing special modular bulletproof vests for the needs of the Navy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the peculiarity of such a bulletproof vest is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the vest works as a life jacket.

"The Ministry of Defence received a request to develop such a special module for body armour. The main task is to save the lives of servicemen on the water. We understand how much weight a soldier carries, especially when it comes to Special Forces," said Deputy Defence Minister Vitalii Polovenko.

Both foreign and domestic developers were involved in the creation of the new floating module.

It is planned that such modules can be used on all approved models of body armour of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have now handed over several samples of such 'floating body armour' to units for testing. If this stage is successful, we will start laboratory tests," added Polovenko.