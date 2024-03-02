Two police officers injured in Kherson region as result of Russian drone attack, official vehicles damaged. PHOTO

Two policemen were injured in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that two officers of the Kakhovka district police department aged 36 and 37 were injured as a result of the explosion of an enemy UAV. They sustained gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.

Currently, there is no threat to the lives of law enforcement officers.

At the same time, a police vehicle was damaged in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone, but no officers were injured.

The enemy also dropped ammunition from a drone in Zmiivka, damaging a police vehicle, but no personnel were injured.



