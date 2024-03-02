Russian attack on Odesa: death toll rises to five, including one child. PHOTOS

Rescuers found a fifth body. Eight people were injured in the Russian attack, including 1 child.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"At 14:50, at the level of the first floor, under the rubble, rescuers found the fifth body of the deceased person. The body is being unblocked.

A total of 5 people died, including 1 child. 8 people were injured, including 1 child. Five people were rescued," the statement said.

See more: Two police officers injured in Kherson region as result of Russian drone attack, official vehicles damaged. PHOTO

Night attack on Odesa by the Shahed on 2 March

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the deceased child was 3 years old.

















