Russians in occupied Mariupol hand out propaganda leaflets to children explaining "difference between Russians and Ukrainians". PHOTO

Russian invaders are brainwashing Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. For example, in the Mariupol district, they handed out Kremlin manuals to children, explaining the "difference between Russians and Ukrainians".

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Low-grade propaganda is trying to 'heroize' those who came to kill Ukrainians. Who showed our children what war and death are. Who took away the most important thing from them - a childhood under a peaceful sky," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Kremlin's "manual" is trying to defame the honor of Ukrainian defenders who are standing up to protect our country and millions of Ukrainian families from Russian invaders.

The city council emphasises that the Russian occupiers are trying to justify themselves and the war of aggression against Ukraine with such propaganda.

