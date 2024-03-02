Parts of an enemy X-101 missile discovered and neutralised in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Parts of an enemy X-101 missile were found in a field near a village in Vinnytsia region, and police bomb squad and sappers defused the dangerous object.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the police explosives experts, the cruise missile did not detonate, but it still posed a danger to people. The fragments of the explosive object scattered within a radius of 200 metres," the statement said.





It is noted that the police examined the dangerous object, recorded and secured the scene. Employees of the State Emergency Service defused the missile.

Read more: Debris of "Shaheds" damaged infrastructure object in Vinnytsia region, fire broke out