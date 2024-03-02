ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12687 visitors online
News Photo
3 944 1

Parts of an enemy X-101 missile discovered and neutralised in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Parts of an enemy X-101 missile were found in a field near a village in Vinnytsia region, and police bomb squad and sappers defused the dangerous object.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the police explosives experts, the cruise missile did not detonate, but it still posed a danger to people. The fragments of the explosive object scattered within a radius of 200 metres," the statement said.

Частини ракети Х-101 на Вінниччині
Частини ракети Х-101 на Вінниччині

It is noted that the police examined the dangerous object, recorded and secured the scene. Employees of the State Emergency Service defused the missile.

Read more: Debris of "Shaheds" damaged infrastructure object in Vinnytsia region, fire broke out

Author: 

Vinnytska region (109) cruise missile (485) police forces (1545)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 