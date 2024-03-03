Ruscists launched rocket attacks on Pokrovsk, high-rise buildings and educational institutions were damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to strike residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Pokrovsk City Council.

"Once again, Pokrovsk came under enemy fire. This morning, the occupants shelled one of the city's residential neighborhoods with rockets. 9 apartment buildings, 3 private households, and 2 educational institutions were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Also read: Consequences of Russian missile attacks on Pokrovsk: Administrative buildings, educational institutions and high-rise buildings destroyed. Photo report











All emergency services are on site to inspect the buildings and help the residents.

As of 8 a.m., the contact centre has already received about 50 calls about the damage to the premises. The work is ongoing.