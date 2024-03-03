Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, there are wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 3 March 2024, the Russian armed forces launched a massive missile attack on the city of Myrnohrad, and in the morning, they fired an Iskander-M missile at Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Five settlements were under fire: the towns of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, the villages of Berestky, Bohoiavlenka, and Novobakhmutivka.

"At midnight, Russians fired rockets at Myrnohrad, wounding 3 people, damaging 17 high-rise buildings, 16 private houses, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops and a bank. In the morning, Pokrovsk came under fire, damaging 9 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, and 2 educational institutions," the statement said.

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar district. Two houses in the Lyman community were damaged: in Kolodyazhi and Zakitne. The outskirts of the Kostyantynivka district were shelled.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 houses were damaged; another 1 house was damaged in Siversk.

















