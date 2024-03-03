Enemy hits Kurakhove centre with KAB, 16 people wounded, high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 3 March, the Russian occupiers attacked Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"13 people were wounded in Kurakhove - these are the preliminary results of the attack on the town. All the wounded are in hospital and are receiving all the necessary medical care. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured," the statement said.

It is also noted that Kurakhove came under fire this afternoon - the enemy hit the very centre of the town, damaging at least 15 high-rise buildings. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a guided aerial bomb.

Representatives of local authorities, police and rescuers are working at the crime scene.













"As of 16:00, there are 16 wounded, two of whom are in serious condition," the Donetsk Regional Military Administration later added.