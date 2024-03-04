SSU: Russian generals Chayko and Kravchenko, who ordered bombing of Borodianka, are suspected - SSU. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General’s Office, two Russian generals who organised the bombing of residential buildings in Borodyanka were served suspicion notices.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, they were notified of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 28(2), Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, during the large-scale invasion, military units called "Vostok" of the Russian Federation in February 2022 carried out a "blitzkrieg" to capture Kyiv from Belarus through Chornobyl, Ivankiv and Borodyanka. This was one of the routes of the Russian offensive on the capital.

"It was the commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation who gave the combat order to use combat aircraft against residential multi-storey buildings in the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

Another suspect, the commander of the 11th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defence, in pursuance of a criminal order, used servicemen of the 303rd Mixed Aviation Division of the 11th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defence to carry out air bombing strikes on residential multi-storey buildings," the statement said.

After that, on 1 and 2 March 2022, pilots of frontline SU-type attack bombers carried out bombing strikes with heavy 500 kg high-explosive bombs on multi-storey residential buildings occupied by local residents in order to cause maximum destruction.

Following the orders of the suspects to carry out aerial bombardment of civilian multi-storey residential buildings in Borodianka, the Russian military destroyed six apartment blocks. More than 30 local civilians were killed.

The issue of putting the suspects on the wanted list is being resolved.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Read more: SSU: Russian generals Pinchuk and Pchela, who ordered to mine "grain corridor" and shell Ukrainian energy facilities, are served suspicion notices. PHOTO

According to the SSU, as a result of comprehensive measures, war crimes were documented:

- Colonel-General Alexander Chaika, Commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces;

- Lieutenant General Vladimir Kravchenko, Commander of the 11th Air Force and Air Defence Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

During the full-scale invasion of Russia, the defendants commanded the bombing of residential areas in the village of Borodyanka in Kyiv region.

According to the investigation, in early March 2022, Chayko gave a direct order to fire on apartment buildings in the centre of the settlement.

"To carry out the enemy's task, Kravchenko used SU-34 fighter-bombers and SU-25 attack aircraft from the 303rd Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Federation. During the sorties, enemy aircraft launched 500kg high explosive bombs at residential buildings where civilians were living at the time in Borodyanka. As a result of the air attack, the racists destroyed six apartment buildings, which led to the deaths of more than 30 local residents, including a young girl," the SSU added.

In addition, some of the affected residents have not yet been identified and are considered missing.

More than 200 examinations were conducted during the investigation. Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served both Russian generals suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons).











