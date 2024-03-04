3 more schemes of departure of evaders abroad were eliminated, cost of "service" reached $12 thousand - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine blocked three more schemes to evade mobilisation and illegally travel abroad by men of military age.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, as a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, the organisers of the fraud were detained.

Among them there is a defendant who used a fake certificate of a non-existent "anti-corruption committee".

"In exchange for money, the criminals offered conscripts to avoid conscription and escape abroad bypassing checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" was estimated at up to USD 12,000. The amount depended on the urgency of the escape and its method," the SSU said.

Scheme for fugitives in Odesa region

In Odesa region, three criminals who organised a channel for fugitives to escape to the European Union were detained. The defendants placed "advertisements" on TikTok to find clients.

Then they hid the fugitives in the cargo compartments of trucks and transported them to the border. There, the fugitives were given an inflatable boat to cross the border river to the neighbouring country.

Another "route" ran through pre-prepared forest trails.

After crossing the border, the fugitives were met by one of the organisers of the scheme and helped them to legalise outside Ukraine for an additional fee.

Scheme for fugitives in Bukovyna

In Bukovyna, a criminal group organising another channel for illegal migration to the EU was neutralised.

"The leader of the group was a repeat offender who had already been convicted of smuggling illegal immigrants across the border. Together with two accomplices, they smuggled the fugitives to the neighbouring country through the forests. According to the investigation, one of the group members used a fake certificate of a public "anti-corruption activist", the statement said.

He presented this forgery at checkpoints when transporting fugitives to a "destination" near the border.

Scheme for fugitives in Transcarpathia

In Zakarpattia, three more residents of the region were detained for trying to smuggle several potential recruits from Rakhiv district to the EU.

Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The complex measures were carried out jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.