Defending Ukraine, soldier of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Serhii Tryhuba was killed near Synkivka. PHOTO
Soldier Serhii Tryhuba, a driver of the 1st Mountain Assault Platoon of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, died performing his military duty to defend the Motherland on 29 February 2024 near the village of Synkivka of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Polonne (Khmelnytskyi region), Frants Skrymskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"A soldier, a defender of Ukraine, TRYHUBA Serhii Valeriyovych, a resident of Polonne, born in 1991, was killed," he wrote.
The fallen hero will be buried tomorrow in his hometown.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password