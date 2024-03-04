Two rescuers killed as result of repeated shelling while extinguishing fire in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service came under repeated fire while extinguishing a fire in the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, while extinguishing a fire in Kramatorsk district, rescuers of the Sloviansk garrison came under repeated Russian fire. The enemy attacked the rescuers and firefighting equipment with a drone.

Oleh Martynenko and Bohdan Ravlyk were killed. Now they are 29 and 31 years old forever. Three more rescuers were injured and are being treated," the statement said.

Read more: Fighting continues on outskirts of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants’ attacks - OSGT "Tavria"