Defending Ukraine, soldier Andrii Ridzevskyi was killed in Kramatorsk sector. PHOTO

A 24-year-old defender from the Irpin community, Andrii Ridzevskyi, died at the front.

This was reported on Facebook by Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Andrii moved to Irpin after graduating from high school, entered the Irpin Professional College of Economics and Law, and later continued his studies at the State Tax University.

The young athlete and patriot first joined the National Guard of Ukraine in 2019. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he met the enemy in Rubizhne. He also took part in battles for Sievierodonetsk, Chasiv Yar, Kreminna, and Bakhmut.

On 1 March, the Russians shelled the positions of our defenders with artillery in the Kramatorsk sector. Andrii died of multiple shrapnel wounds.

See more: Two rescuers killed as result of repeated shelling while extinguishing fire in Donetsk region. PHOTO

"My son is kind, honest and fair, brave and courageous, a great friend who always defended his position. With him, I always felt safe and warm, he was a model of honour and dignity," Markushin quoted Andrii's mother as saying.

The Hero is also survived by his father and sister.