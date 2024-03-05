Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists attacked 3 districts of Donetsk region, 1 person was killed, another wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled Donetsk region 17 times over the last day, killing 1 person and wounding 1 more.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In Marinka community, 1 person died in Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Zoriane were shelled. In Kurakhove community, Hostre is under fire.

Kramatorsk district

Kostiantynivka was hit by an air strike - no casualties. The outskirts of the Lyman community were shelled.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk community in Pivnichne, 1 person was injured, 4 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged; in Zalizne, 4 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses were damaged. In Serebrianka of the Siversk community, 3 houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 327 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 71 children.

