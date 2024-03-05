US Air Force employee disclosed classified information about Ukraine on dating site. Correspondence

On a dating site, a US Air Force employee shared classified information about the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor. NET with reference to Suspilne.

He was accused of unlawfully disclosing classified information on national defence to a person who claimed to be a woman living in Ukraine. The man will appear in court on 5 March.

According to the indictment, David Franklin Slater, 63, a native of Nebraska, worked in a classified facility at USSTRATCOM and held a security clearance from August 2021 to April 2022, after retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. Slater is alleged to have intentionally, improperly and unlawfully transmitted classified information that could be used to the detriment of the United States or for the benefit of a foreign power on a foreign online dating platform to a person not authorised to receive such information.

"Slater, a retired Air Force civilian and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, is alleged to have knowingly passed classified national defence information to another person in flagrant disregard of his country's security and his oath of office to keep its secrets," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division.

According to these documents, Slater often attended meetings (TS//SCI), which are briefings on Ukraine's war with Russia.

Excerpts from the correspondence

Around 7 March, the person Slater spoke to wrote: "American intelligence says that 100% of Russian troops are already on the territory of Ukraine. Do you think this information can be trusted?"

Around 11 March: "Darling, what is on the screens in the special room? I'm very curious".

Around 15 March: "By the way, you were the first to tell me that NATO members were travelling by train, and only now (in the evening) it was reported in our news. You are my secret informant, my love! How did your meetings go? Were they successful?"

Around 18 March: "Dear Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?"

Around 23 March: "Dave, it's great that you're the first to get the information about (specified country). I hope you'll let me know right away. You are my secret agent. Much love."

12 April or so: "Dear Dave, the arms supply is completely classified, and that's great!"

Around 14 April: "Dear Dave, thank you for the valuable information, it's great that two US officials are coming to Kyiv."

Around 19 April: "Dave, I hope NATO has a very nasty 'surprise' for Putin tomorrow! Will you tell me?"

