Two Russian servicemen who shot civilian in Bucha are served with suspicion notices. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General’s Office, two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 19 March 2022, around 5 p.m., two commanders of self-propelled artillery guns, while in the city of Bucha, noticed a local resident dressed in civilian clothes with a white bandage on his arm.

The man was a civilian who did not take part in the armed conflict. He did not have any weapons, instruments or means that could justify the use of violence against him.

The occupiers opened aimed fire at the man without warning of the use of weapons. He died on the spot from his gunshot wounds.

See more: Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi visited Bucha. PHOTOS

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine.