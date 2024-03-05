Russia ’accidentally’ recorded German officers talking about supplying Taurus to Ukraine - Pistorius

The Russians accidentally recorded a conversation between German army officers because they did not follow security rules when talking about providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine , German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this.

He ruled out the possibility that the IT technology used was hacked in the case of the meeting of Bundeswehr officers recorded by Russia.

The reason for the recording was rather an "individual error in application", the minister said when announcing the interim results of the internal investigation.

According to the minister, one of the officers did not follow the banal security rules, which is why the information was leaked. In particular, it was a participant who connected from Singapore. Pistorius emphasised that, contrary to suggestions to the contrary, "no unauthorised person" took part in the conference call.

Why it happened

A member of the German armed forces took part in an aviation exhibition in Singapore. The event was, of course, a "meal ticket" for participants from Russia. Based on the results of the investigation so far, the Ministry of Defence suggests that the recording was "an accidental hit in a large-scale listening operation conducted by Russia".

What's next?

According to Pistorius, all devices will now be subjected to forensic examination. It will also be determined whether the topics that were discussed only at the conference should have been discussed in this way. The issue of initiating disciplinary proceedings is still open and depends on the further results of the investigation.