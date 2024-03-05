Syrskyi and Umierov discuss Ukraine’s artillery needs with Norwegian Defense Minister

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov held talks with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

This was reported by Censor. NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, I had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram," the statement reads.

The minister noted that the conversation focused on the shortage of ammunition and air defense equipment.

"We discussed, in particular, the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry," Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief also thanked the Norwegians for their comprehensive support.

