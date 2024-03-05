Occupiers offer reward for Ukrainian partisans in the occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

The occupiers offer monetary rewards to "hunters" of the Ukrainian resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as money for information about Ukrainian partisans.

This was reported by Censor. NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are looking for those who inform the Defence Forces about the location and movement of the Russian army.

To do this, the enemy promises money to those who report about Ukrainians who record the movement of equipment. However, the enemy does not take into account that it is only a short-term occupier in the TOT and most Ukrainians continue to report its location.

Despite this, Ukrainian activists and guerrillas actively report every day on the movement of Russian equipment and manpower in the occupied territories.

