Troops of Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiiv region with drones, hitting educational institution. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. The enemy carried out airstrikes on n.p. Kislivka, Mitrofanivka.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region according to RMA data:

At 01:32 a.m., an attack by seven UAVs took place in the village of Martove, Chuhuiiv district, some of which were shot down by air defense forces. Hits were recorded in the building of the educational institution. There are no casualties.

At 03:10 a.m., the occupiers struck the village of Synelnykove, Chuhuiiv district. There was no information about the victims.

At 2:46 p.m. in the village of Pershotravneve, Izium district, the enemy shelled the building of an educational institution. There are no victims or injured.

At 11:53 a.m. the enemy shelled Vovchansk. As a result of the shelling, a private house was on fire. There was no information about the victims.

At 10:00 a.m., enemy shelling took place in the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, as a result of which a 58-year-old woman died.

Read more: There were 86 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Majority of enemy attacks in Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors - General Staff

During the day in the Kharkiv region, established groups of explosives technicians demined 17.94 hectares of territory and destroyed 278 explosive objects. Demining continues.

In turn, the National Police showed the consequences of shelling the region.

















