Governor Starovoyt reported about fire at warehouse of fuel and lubricants in Kursk region. Telegram channel writes about the shooting at Mykhailivskyi MBP. PHOTO

The governor of the Kursk region of Russia, Roman Starovoit, has reported a fire at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the region after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Starovoit's telegram channel.

"Today, as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, a fire broke out at a fuel depot in the Zaliznogorsk district. A fuel tank is on fire, no one was injured. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," the statement said.

In turn, the 112 telegram channel reports that the UAV attacked the Mikhailovsky mining and processing plant. There has been no official confirmation.

Курськ наслідки

Watch more: Morning Russian "cotton": air raid alert in Belgorod, attack on airfield and oil depot in Voronezh region, burning fuel depot in Kursk region. VIDEO

