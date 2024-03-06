Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts are under occupants’ fire. 1 person died in Krasnohorivka, 1 person was wounded in Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces fired 10 times in Donetsk region over the last day. One person was killed and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

A person died and a house was damaged in Krasnohorivka. Zhelanne of the Ocheretynska community was hit by a rocket attack - houses were damaged. In the Kurakhivska community, a house in Hostre and 3 more in Illinka were damaged. In Novohrodivka, 6 buildings were damaged. Russians fired 4 rockets at Pokrovsk, injuring a man and damaging 11 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses and 3 administrative buildings.

Kramatorsk district

A house in Chervone of Kostiantynivka community was damaged, and the outskirts of Lyman community were shelled. In Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaivka community, 7 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

During the day, the occupants fired 10 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 207 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 60 children.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled 3 districts, 19 people were wounded







