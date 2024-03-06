SSU detains Russian spy who mobilised to Ukrainian Armed Forces and "leaked" data on positions of Defence Forces near Bakhmut to enemy. PHOTOS

The SSU prevented the escape from Ukraine of a Russian agent who was collecting intelligence on the Defence Forces on the eastern front.

After completing a hostile mission in Donetsk region, the offender travelled to Vinnytsia region, from where he tried to "evacuate" to unrecognised Transnistria.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect as he was preparing to cross the border river using a wetsuit and fins.

"The detainee was a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region who graduated from Moscow State University in the mid-noughties and received a law degree. According to the available data, during his studies, the man came to the attention of the Russian special services. After graduating from the Russian university and returning to Ukraine, he did not carry out intelligence activities in favour of Russia," the SSU said.

However, the situation changed after the start of russia's full-scale invasion. According to the investigation, in 2023, he applied to the local military enlistment office and was mobilised to one of the Armed Forces brigades.

After enrolling in the military unit, he was subsequently sent to the positions of Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut.

Arriving at the frontline territory of Donetsk region, the man began to "leak" information to the occupiers about the locations and movements of the AFU units near the frontline.

He transmitted intelligence information to an enemy chatbot administered by representatives of russian military intelligence.

After several sessions of communication with the Russian secret service, the agent, realising the inevitability of punishment, fled the area where his unit was based.

He then took a taxi to the border of Vinnytsia region to get to unrecognised Transnistria and hide from justice there.

SSU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

P. 4 Art. 408 (desertion).

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

The operation was conducted by SSU officers in Vinnytsia region jointly with the State Border Guard Service under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.