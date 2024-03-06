Russians fired artillery at Netaylove in Donetsk region: woman was killed. PHOTO
The Russian occupiers launched an artillery attack on Netaylove in the Donetsk region. A 63-year-old woman died.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.
"1 person died as a result of the shelling of the Netaylove, Ocheretyne district.
The village came under fire at half past nine in the morning - a 63-year-old woman received a fatal wound and died on the way to the hospital," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password