Suspicion of cleric of UOC-MP in Cherkasy region, who heroized Ruscists, was reported - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service documented the subversive activities of the Metropolitan Archpriest of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC (MP), who justified Russia’s armed aggression.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on his Facebook page, the cleric glorified the Russian occupiers and denied their war crimes against Ukraine. He also spread pro-Kremlin narratives on the social network, trying to discredit Ukrainian defenders. In particular, he accused Ukrainian defenders of preparing for military provocations in Odesa and called the Azov special forces "Nazis". The defendant supplemented his posts with reposts with hostile slogans, photos, and videos from pro-Kremlin Internet resources.

See more: SSU detains Russian spy who mobilised to Ukrainian Armed Forces and "leaked" data on positions of Defence Forces near Bakhmut to enemy. PHOTOS

See more: SSU: Russian generals Chayko and Kravchenko, who ordered bombing of Borodianka, are suspected - SSU. PHOTOS

During the search of the cleric's residence, SSU officers found prohibited symbols and a mobile phone used to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda. The SSU-initiated examinations confirmed the facts of the criminal actions of the defendant.



Based on the evidence collected, the Metropolitan Archpriest of the UOC (MP) was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: 3 more schemes of departure of evaders abroad were eliminated, cost of "service" reached $12 thousand - SSU. PHOTO