Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: two people were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops once again shelled 17 settlements in Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks and UAVs. Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Mykhailivka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka and Zolota Balka were under fire from the Russian army.

In Kherson district, 30 buildings were damaged by shelling: 10 apartment blocks and the same number of private houses, a creative centre, a steadfastness centre, gas pipelines, power lines, garages and 3 vehicles, including 2 police cars.

A gas pipeline was damaged in Sadove as a result of Russian attacks, 3 private houses in Bilozerka were damaged by shells, a point of indestructibility in Mykhailivka, and a private house and garage in Kizomys.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts are under occupants’ fire. 1 person died in Krasnohorivka, 1 person was wounded in Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

The Russian aggressor fired artillery at residential areas of Kherson, trying to inflict as much damage as possible to the housing stock. As a result of the morning enemy shelling of the city centre, a 76-year-old man was injured in his own apartment, 3 apartment buildings and a police car were damaged.

A few hours later, the enemy again shelled the central neighbourhoods, wounding a 52-year-old man and damaging a power line and gas pipeline.

As a result of several hours of artillery shelling of the coastal and central streets, a building, a creative centre, 7 multi-storey buildings and a private house were damaged.















