Ruscists attacked Borova in Kharkiv region: Man was killed, 4 people were wounded, including 3 children. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces struck Borova in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire. A man was killed and 4 people were injured, including 3 children.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupants attacked Borova in Izium district. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, a car, a garage and outbuildings were destroyed," the statement said.

Preliminary, a 70-year-old man was killed. 4 people were injured, including 3 children.

A woman was rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital.

The liquidation of the consequences is continuing.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiiv region with drones, hitting educational institution. PHOTOS

Syniehubov later added that as a result of the hostile shelling of Borova village, one person was killed and seven wounded, including three underage boys.

"A 70-year-old local resident was killed. The circumstances are being established.

A 73-year-old civilian with injuries from the debris. A 44-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries.

A 24-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Three boys aged 12 to 16 years old sustained mild to moderate injuries. An 18-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical aid is being provided to all the victims," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the strike was preliminarily carried out by an Iskander-M missile.