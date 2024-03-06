SSU shows testing of first Sea Baby drone funded by Ukrainians. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine demonstrated the first maritime drone, which was manufactured thanks to a large-scale volunteer collection. It was named Avdiivka.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the first sample in this batch, which the SSU showed during testing, was called Avdiivka. It differs from the previous generation, including in appearance. "Sea baby", produced in 2024, is a new generation drone that has been improved and is even more deadly for the enemy.

"The future belongs to technological approaches in warfare. Today, the SSU is trying to be the first in this direction, and it is really succeeding. In the ranks of the Service, we have trained unique specialists in marine drones to further improve and scale the work on clearing the Black Sea from the enemy. Our task is to destroy the occupiers and bring the Victory closer," said the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

The SSU notes that, like every model of maritime drone, Avdiivka will undergo a full cycle of sea trials. In the process, the SSU development team will adapt the latest on-board weaponry specially designed and manufactured for use on multi-purpose platforms such as Sea Baby.

"The new SeaBaby 2024 has improved technical characteristics, greater combat and manoeuvrability. It is capable of delivering almost a tonne of explosives over a distance of over a thousand kilometres. The SSU conceived this drone as a universal platform that can carry various weapons," said Brigadier General Hunter.

The large-scale fundraising for maritime drones was organised by the UNITED24 fundraising platform together with monobank and Oleh Horokhovsky, volunteers Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov. In record time, thanks to Ukrainian business, international donors and Ukrainians, almost UAH 300 million was raised for 35 SSU Sea Baby maritime drones.

It is worth recalling that it was with the help of maritime drones that the SSU blew up the Crimean bridge and hit a total of 11 Russian warships.