Russians hit shopping centre in Nikopol with artillery, attacked area four times in 24 hours. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region four times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the occupants shelled a shopping centre in Nikopol. They fired from artillery. A large-scale fire broke out. Our rescuers are now fighting the fire.



In total, there were 4 attacks in the Nikopol region during the day - 2 kamikaze drones and the same number of artillery attacks.



In the morning, a private house in Nikopol caught fire due to artillery shelling. A 75-year-old woman was injured, she is under severe stress, but she is fine, she will be treated at home.



Six houses, three outbuildings, a car and a power line were damaged," he wrote.

As noted, in other communities of the region, the day passed calmly.














