Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attack on Borova, shelling of Kozacha Lopan, one person is killed and there are wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians fired at Izium, Chuhuiv and Derhachiv districts of the region using various types of weapons. The shelling killed a 70-year-old man and wounded seven people, including three minors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At night, the enemy struck Borova with a MRLS, damaging the facade of a residential building, a fence and a car. The 73-year-old owner of the house has an acute stress reaction.

"At 00:50 a.m. in Chuhuiv district, the occupants struck with at least two shaheds, there were no casualties," said Syniehubov.

on 6 march at 01:30 p.m. in Borova village of Izium district a garage, an outbuilding and two cars were burning as a result of the strike. The enemy used an Iskander-M missile. A 70-year-old man died near the car. A woman was rescued from the rubble, 5 of her children were injured, as well as a man from a neighbouring house. A total of 12 houses were damaged.

At 03:37 p.m., the village of Kozacha Lopan was shelled by the enemy. At least four explosions were heard. There were no casualties.

