Occupiers hit training ground in Kharkiv region with drones: No casualties. PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupation forces attacked the territory of a training ground in Kharkiv region with drones. There were no casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"At night, the enemy attacked the territory of a training ground in Kharkiv region with drones. As a result of the shelling, a one-story administrative building of a training ground of one of the educational institutions of the State Emergency Service was partially destroyed. The structural elements of the ceiling and roof of the building were also on fire. The fire area was about 150 square meters," the statement said.

Rescuers extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings and coniferous forest.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Read also on Censor.NET: In Pervomaiske, Kharkiv region, unknown persons throw flashlights with explosives





