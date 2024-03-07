Occupants killed 1 man and wounded 3 others in Donetsk region over 24 hours. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants shelled 11 localities in Donetsk region: the cities of Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Zarichne, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Halytsynivka, Yelizavetivka, Kleban-Byk, Netaylove, Novoukrainka, and Romanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

"Russians attacked Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles, wounding a civilian, damaging a private house and 4 apartment buildings, and infrastructure. In Netaylove, a person was killed and an apartment building was damaged as a result of artillery shelling," the statement said.

The occupants dropped an aerial bomb "KAB-500" on Kleban-Byk, injuring two civilians. 4 apartment buildings, 16 private houses and a house of culture were destroyed. The enemy hit Zarichne with another "KAB-500". Eight private houses were damaged.

The occupiers struck Toretsk with a 500kg bomb and artillery, destroying an apartment block and three private houses.

