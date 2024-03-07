SSU: Russian agent preparing missile strike on Odesa "bypassing Ukrainian air defence" detained. PHOTOS

The SBU CI detained a Russian agent who was preparing a new Russian air attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa. To "bypass" Ukrainian air defence during the attack, the occupiers instructed their accomplice to identify the locations of air defence systems in the regional centre.

As noted, the aggressor was primarily interested in the possible coordinates of anti-aircraft missile systems on the coastal territory of the city.

The invaders also tried to find out about the presence of warships equipped with air defence systems in local ports.

The occupiers planned to "take this information into account" in the preparation of new attacks on Odesa, including the use of cruise missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The SSU timely exposed the enemy's plans and prevented their implementation. Prior to the detention of the Russian agent, all her criminal actions were documented step by step from the "first steps" of her intelligence activity.

This allowed the Defence Forces Command to inform the new threat of air strikes in advance and prepare for defence.

In the course of documenting the enemy agent's reconnaissance and subversive activities, the SSU identified her Russian supervisor. He turned out to be the head of the intelligence group of a group of Russian troops stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

It was established that the aggressor remotely recruited the Odesa resident in January this year as an ideological supporter of racism.

SSU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

