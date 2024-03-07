Occupiers dropped 2GABs on farm in Sumy region: property of enterprise and surrounding houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On 6 March, the enemy attacked a farm in the Yunakivska district in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 6 March 2024, at about 11:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on the territory of a farm in the Yunakivska community of Sumy region," the statement said.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged the company's property and surrounding private houses.





