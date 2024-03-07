Consequences of Russian strike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with GABs: Woman killed, 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops dropped the GABs on Vovchansk, killing a woman and wounding another.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"On March 7, at about 10:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces fired on a residential sector of Vovchansk. A civilian was killed. A 67-year-old woman was wounded.



More than 10 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged in the city. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists attack Sumy: Civilian infrastructure is damaged (updated)















