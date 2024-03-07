Pyrotechnicians seized and destroyed FAB-500 bomb that fell into attic of residential building in Kostiantynivka and did not explode. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SES pyrotechnicians seized and destroyed an unexploded FAB-500 bomb in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, which the occupiers dropped on a residential area.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service destroyed a FAB-500 bomb dropped by the occupying forces on the residential sector of Kostiantynivka. The shell hit a private house and did not explode," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka: at least 18 civilian objects are damaged. PHOTOS

As noted, pyrotechnics seized the dangerous munition and destroyed it at a special detonation site.

Read more: Occupants dropped aerial KAB-500 bomb on private sector of Toretsk, 3 people were injured





Watch more: Enemy object in occupied Kherson region hit by guided air bomb - AFU Air Forces. VIDEO



