Lithuania to hand over part of Renault D military trucks to Ukraine. PHOTO

It is noted that the Defense Resources Agency under the Ministry of National Defense purchases trucks from the French manufacturer Renault Truck SAS.

Renault D trucks will be used to supply and train the Lithuanian army. Part of the purchased vehicles will be transferred to Ukraine as one of the components of the Lithuanian-led demining coalition.

What is known about Renault D

Renault D trucks are all-wheel drive vehicles with an increased payload of up to 5 tons, designed to transport various goods and equipment. The contract for the purchase of the trucks is worth about 16 million euros.

"More than 45% of the defense budget, or almost 1 billion euros, will be spent on the modernization of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in 2024. Future purchases of weapons and equipment will significantly enhance the army's combat power, troop protection, ground maneuver capabilities, air defense and logistics," the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement.

