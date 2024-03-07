As result of Russian missile strike on Sumy, one person is injured, school, medical facilities and water supply system are damaged. PHOTOS

Russians launch a missile attack on Sumy, there is an injured person and damages.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, one civilian was injured as a result of the attack.

The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional center for emergency medical care, and the water utility were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that all the necessary services are working at the hit site. The Proliska humanitarian mission helped to eliminate the consequences and provide assistance.







