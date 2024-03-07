Dnipro has ordered hundred ATVs for Defense Forces: first 50 are already being prepared for sending to frontline. PHOTOS

Dnipro continues to systematically provide the Defense Forces with the necessary equipment and vehicles. The city is preparing to send a batch of ATVs to the front line. Currently, transport workers, utilities and individual Dnipro specialists are putting them in order - assembling, strengthening and painting them in a single color.

"Just yesterday, 50 ATVs arrived, which we, dear citizens of Dnipro, purchased for the needs of the Defense Forces. Another 50 will arrive in two weeks," Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said, Censor.NET reports citing OBOZ.UA.

He called the news of the delivery of these vehicles to the military the best birthday present he could have received and urged brigade and battalion commanders to submit applications for ATVs.

