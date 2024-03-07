Occupants attack Nikopol with 5 kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, administrative building, cars and power lines are damaged. PHOTOS

On March 7, Russians shelled Nikopol once again using heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"After a quiet night, explosions were heard there again in the morning. The enemy shelled the city with heavy artillery. And then sent 5 kamikaze drones there.



Eight private houses were damaged. One of them caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.



The administrative building was damaged. Also, 5 outbuildings, a car, and a power line were damaged. People survived," the statement said.

Read more: Russians hit shopping centre in Nikopol with artillery, attacked area four times in 24 hours. PHOTOS







See more: Occupiers dropped 2GABs on farm in Sumy region: property of enterprise and surrounding houses were damaged. PHOTOS







