Civilian killed in Chernihiv region as result of Russian mortar attack - RMA. PHOTO

A civilian was killed in a Russian mortar attack in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, around 4 p.m., a civilian man born in 1972 was killed in the Semenivka community during a mortar attack. The body was found near the crater by neighbors.

The drone attack also damaged a private house. The owner miraculously survived," the official said.

