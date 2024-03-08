In Kyiv, Chinese special envoy Hui was shown wreckage of missiles from DPRK used by Russia to hit Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Office of the President hosted a briefing on the security situation in Ukraine and other topical issues for the delegation of the People’s Republic of China headed by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Government of the People’s Republic of China for Eurasia.

On the Ukrainian side, the briefing was attended by Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets, Andrii Sybiga, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, and advisers to the Head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna and Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

As part of the regular dialogue, the Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, the protection of the rights of civilian hostages and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The Chinese delegation was shown samples of the wreckage of a downed DPRK missile and other elements of the weapons that were transferred to Russia and used by it to attack Ukraine.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that Russia uses components from third countries to produce weapons, including Shahed attack UAVs, reconnaissance drones, missiles, optical devices, navigation systems and aircraft parts.

For his part, Roman Mashovets stressed that these components are becoming part of the munitions used against Ukrainian civilians.

Svitlana Hrynchuk informed the Chinese delegation in detail about the situation with nuclear and radiation safety in the context of war, in particular about the situation at the occupied ZNPP. She emphasised the threats posed by the occupation of the nuclear power plant, the lack of qualified personnel and the need to replace the fuel in the near future. The Deputy Minister of Energy stated: Russia does not have certified specialists to do this work.

The meeting highlighted cases of gross violations by Russia of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The Chinese side was also informed of Ukraine's efforts to return Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by the Russian Federation and the children taken away.

"Ukraine is constantly looking for new approaches to returning citizens illegally detained by Russia. It is also looking for new partners who can potentially speed up the process of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages and children," said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

In addition, the Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, met with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government, Li Hui.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the prospects of establishing a just peace for Ukraine, restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula.

The parties also discussed the possibility of China's assistance in stopping the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, exchanging prisoners, demilitarising and de-occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, ensuring nuclear safety and other international initiatives of our country.