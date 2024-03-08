At night, enemy attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region three times, during day they shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian invaders fired a dozen shells at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Russian occupiers shelled Myrivska, Marhanets district, and Nikopol at night, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA.

"Three private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. People are unharmed," the statement said.

Within 24 hours, 256 attacks were registered in 11 localities of the Zaporizhzhia region. An 81-year-old man was wounded in Bilenke village as a result of hostile MLRS shelling, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"The Russian-backed militants shelled Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne from the air, fired at Bilenke and Robotyne with MLRS, and attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Omelnyk with 71 drones.

181 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Omelnyk, Prymorske, and other frontline towns and villages," the statement said.

