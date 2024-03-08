Attack on Chuhuiiv: number of victims increased to 7 people, among them child. PHOTOS

In Chuhuiiv, the number of victims of the Russian occupiers’ attack has increased. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with an S-300 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov.

"As a result of the occupiers' attack on Chuhuiiv, 5 people were injured, including a three-year-old child. Three people were hospitalized. Two, including the child, were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.

As you know, on the night of 8 March, Russian invaders shelled Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv region.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with GABs: Woman killed, 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that seven people were injured in the Russian strike.

"Seven civilians were injured: four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl aged 8 months. The youngest victim had a cut on her leg, medics provided her with assistance on the spot," the statement said.

A nine-story residential building, a bus station, a hotel, shops, and cars were damaged.















