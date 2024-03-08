Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists shelled 4 districts of the region, 9 people were injured. PHOTOS
The occupiers shelled four districts of the Donetsk region over the last day, damaging buildings and injuring 9 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district.
A farm and a house were damaged in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar district.
Pokrovsk district.
A house was damaged in Sokol, Ocheretyne district. In Uspenivka, Kurakhivka district, 9 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. A hangar and private houses were damaged in Svitle, Dobropillia district. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad, 12 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, and 2 shops were damaged. In Novohrodivka a person was wounded, 6 administrative buildings, 2 two-storey buildings, and 31 private houses were damaged. A person was wounded in Shakhove, 15 private houses, 3 shops, and a church were damaged.
Kramatorsk district.
A person was wounded in Dovha Balka of Illinivka district, 17 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka 2 people were wounded, 35 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged. The outskirts of Lyman district were shelled.
Bakhmut district.
In Toretsk, 3 people were wounded and 4 houses were damaged. Four houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district, and another one in Siversk.
