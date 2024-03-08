How do Russian prisoners of war live and what do they do in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Somewhere in western Ukraine, there is a special camp where Russians who came to our country to commit barbarism, kill and abuse people are kept. What do they do today and what are their daily routines like?

According to Censor.NET, Apostrophe has seen the conditions of their detention.

Prior to the large-scale Russian invasion, this camp was an institution that housed convicts who had committed minor crimes. However, according to Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, after the outbreak of the Great War, Ukrainian prisoners were transferred to other detention facilities, and the colony was re-profiled to hold Russian prisoners.

The staff of this camp are employees of the State Department for the Execution of Sentences. These people have undergone special training, both legal and physical, and they know how to treat prisoners of war by Ukrainian and international law.

Camp rules and responsibilities

As noted in the article, the Geneva Convention is sacredly honored here. On the walls of some of the camp's buildings are signs with excerpts from international documents (in Russian, so that each of the local "sideliners" can read them), which describe the rights of prisoners of war - what they can expect and what cannot be done to them. According to Yatsenko, some representatives of the Wagner PMC, who were recruited from Russian penal colonies and exchanged on the eve of Prigozhin's mutiny, called the conditions in Ukraine a "tourist trip".

No one says how many prisoners there are in this camp. Yatsenko says there are "enough". There is another such correctional facility on the territory of Ukraine, somewhere near Kyiv.

Read also: The number of Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russians has increased significantly since November - Prosecutor General's Office

Prisoners are brought in batches of 20-30 people. Some of them are exchanged in a couple of months, while others have to wait a year or more. Some prisoners have been living in the camp almost since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The prisoners' military uniforms and personal belongings are taken away from them. They are disinfected and stored in special bags until the soldier is exchanged and only then are the items returned to the owner.

Prisoners of war are lined up in columns and sent to work, as well as for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They also receive educational talks and even psychiatrists work with them. Many prisoners of war manage to explain what exactly is happening in the country and who attacked whom. However, some characters are even pointless to "re-educate". Russian propaganda has made such a steep mess in their brains that, looking at a portrait of Stepan Bandera, they claimed that they were looking at a young Vladimir Putin.

Read on Censor.NET: A captured Ukrainian marine in Russia was sentenced to 20 years in prison

The schedule of weekdays and weekends differs in that prisoners of war have to work on weekdays.

The large hall resembles the barracks of an exemplary military unit. The beds are neatly made, and each one has a tag with the name and surname of the person sleeping on it. There is a bedside table next to each bed. Some of the bedside tables have books on them.

How do prisoners of war work and what kind of work do they do?

Each of the prisoners undergoes a special psychological selection, the camp staff determines, so to speak, "where the hands come from" and what skills the person has. The camp has a workshop for making wicker chairs and other furniture. There is also an in-house bakery, and the prisoners cook their own food.

Also read: Ukraine creates information system on prisoners of war